Sandra Bullock's Best Movie Got A Second Life On Netflix

Sandra Bullock has had a long and illustrious career in Hollywood, from her days as a romantic comedy star in films like "Two Weeks Notice" and "While You Were Sleeping" to turns in more serious fare like "Gravity." The movie that won her the first and only Academy Award of her career so far, though, is the one currently making waves on Netflix.

Adapted from Michael Lewis' book of the same name, "The Blind Side" was released in 2009 and told the true story of the Tuohy family — led by matriarch Leigh Anne Tuohy (Bullock) and their experience taking in and adopting a young Black man with a prodigious talent for football. With the help of the Tuohys, Michael "Big Mike" Oher, played by Quinton Aaron, is able to leave the foster care system entirely and find a new home with the family, and ultimately play football at the prestigious Wingate Christian School.

The film has, over the years, attracted some controversy — and more to come on that in a moment — but the bottom line is that at the 2010 Oscar ceremony, Bullock took home a statue for best actress, and the rest is history. So what did critics think of "The Blind Side" when it first came out?