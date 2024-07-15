AI Creates A Spider-Man Horror Movie By James Cameron & It's Super Creepy

James Cameron is arguably one of the most prolific filmmakers Hollywood has ever produced. Today, he's best known for helming the "Avatar" franchise, which has a significant gap between each film. If things had gone differently, however, Cameron would have been spending his free time playing around with the "Spider-Man" franchise instead of the Na'vi. Back in the '90s, the Canadian director was brought on board to direct Peter Parker's major big-screen debut. Unfortunately, Cameron's "Spider-Man" never got made, but artificial intelligence has shown us what the filmmaker's vision for Spidey could have looked like.

YouTuber user bannedfromeart debuted a series of concept images imagining Cameron's version and it's surprisingly creepy. The user notes in the description that the concept takes cues from filmmakers like Cameron, Ridley Scott, and David Cronenberg to create a dark and atmospheric sci-fi horror pic. It seems like the film isn't set in the present day, as our beloved roster of characters is living in a gloomy but futuristic New York City. Technology has rapidly advanced in this world, but the clothes are quite dull — everyone is pretty much decked out in black, minimalistic suits.

The clip doesn't feature any plot details, but we can assume this concept follows the classic "Spider-Man" mythos, showing Parker getting bit by a radioactive spider. Some of the visuals are definitely terrifying, showing characters being enhanced by technology. In a few images, Spidey's suit is enhanced with tech — we're just not exactly sure what it does. Doctor Octopus' futuristic, body horror-inspired look also stands out.