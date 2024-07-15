AI Creates A Spider-Man Horror Movie By James Cameron & It's Super Creepy
James Cameron is arguably one of the most prolific filmmakers Hollywood has ever produced. Today, he's best known for helming the "Avatar" franchise, which has a significant gap between each film. If things had gone differently, however, Cameron would have been spending his free time playing around with the "Spider-Man" franchise instead of the Na'vi. Back in the '90s, the Canadian director was brought on board to direct Peter Parker's major big-screen debut. Unfortunately, Cameron's "Spider-Man" never got made, but artificial intelligence has shown us what the filmmaker's vision for Spidey could have looked like.
YouTuber user bannedfromeart debuted a series of concept images imagining Cameron's version and it's surprisingly creepy. The user notes in the description that the concept takes cues from filmmakers like Cameron, Ridley Scott, and David Cronenberg to create a dark and atmospheric sci-fi horror pic. It seems like the film isn't set in the present day, as our beloved roster of characters is living in a gloomy but futuristic New York City. Technology has rapidly advanced in this world, but the clothes are quite dull — everyone is pretty much decked out in black, minimalistic suits.
The clip doesn't feature any plot details, but we can assume this concept follows the classic "Spider-Man" mythos, showing Parker getting bit by a radioactive spider. Some of the visuals are definitely terrifying, showing characters being enhanced by technology. In a few images, Spidey's suit is enhanced with tech — we're just not exactly sure what it does. Doctor Octopus' futuristic, body horror-inspired look also stands out.
James Cameron's Spider-Man wouldn't have been this scary
Overall, this AI-generated concept presents a solid idea of what "Spider-Man" would look like as a moody sci-fi horror film. There are a lot of gems here, such as the image of Mary Jane Watson conversing with what looks to be an alien life force. The terrifying renditions of Venom are also notable. Despite how unique this concept is, it just isn't "Spider-Man." Nor is it James Cameron's proposed take on the web-slinger. While the intentions are solid, there's a lot to be desired, especially when one imagines him steering the wheel of a superhero blockbuster.
Cameron has always candidly discussed his failed "Spider-Man" project, and the AI concept is nothing like what he had planned in the '90s. The "Titanic" director's version was never going to be entirely comic-accurate and had a very mature edge to it, which has made it a mixed bag for some fans. While there were a lot of questionable decisions in the script, it was never imagined as a dark, horror-heavy sci-fi pic in the vein of "Terminator" or "Aliens." Though his version never got made, components from the "The Way of Water" director's vision made it into the 2002 "Spider-Man" flick.
Seeing as superhero films attempt to be as wide-appealing as possible, it seems like this concept would be better suited as a standalone comic. Creatives have always set "Spider-Man" stories in the future, so it wouldn't be surprising if we ever got a sci-fi horror-themed Spidey that takes place on a foreign or alien planet.