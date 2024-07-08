Why Green Lantern Carried A Gun: Diggle's Unused Arrowverse Suit Explained

Fans have imagined David Ramsey's John Diggle suiting up as Green Lantern in the Arrowverse, and it would have come to fruition if Marc Guggenheim had his way. As revealed in his LegalDispatch newsletter, Diggle had such a costume created for him, and it would have entailed him carrying a gun. The showrunner even shared some concept art for the costume, though it wasn't exactly a new idea.

According to Guggenheim, the costume was inspired by the Simon Baz iteration of the Green Lantern. In the DC Comics lore, Baz packs heat because he doesn't trust his Power Ring, fearing that it will run out of gas and leave him in a difficult spot. Guggenheim confirmed that Diggle's Green Lantern would have had a similar mentality, but the Arrowverse franchise's top overlords rejected the idea and the idea became one of the many unresolved plotlines on "Arrow."

Furthermore, the proposed costume and storylines that stemmed from it might have been too controversial for The CW, especially if the creators borrowed ideas from Baz's backstory. With that in mind, let's take a look at the character's history and explore why his firearm is a polarizing topic.