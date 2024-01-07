David Ramsey's John Diggle Suits Up As Green Lantern In Stunning Arrowverse Fanart
One of the biggest missed opportunities on "Arrow" was never following through on a Green Lantern tease for John Diggle. Despite multiple hints throughout the Arrowverse shows implying the character is a Lantern, Diggle never takes up the mantle. But, in new fan art, the longtime member of Team Arrow suits up alongside the Corps, getting a ring and a costume.
The "Arrow" series finale, "Fadeout," teases a surprise ending for Diggle. Oliver Queen's former bodyguard turned trusted confidant and hero leaves for Metropolis, where he discovers a meteor crash from outer space. Diggle pulls out a box, emitting a green light, suggesting he found a Green Lantern ring. Unfortunately, that's as far as the tease goes. The ring's final mention occurs in "The Flash" Season 8, with Diggle rejecting the ring and its incredible power.
For those wanting to see what Diggle would look like as a Green Lantern, Instagram user @subi.ozil shared his interpretation of the character as a member of the space cops. In the artwork, Diggle is in costume with a Green Lantern ring. The Arrowverse hero looks fantastic as his eyes light up green, and he gets a design inspired by the comics.
Did The CW intend on making Diggle a Green Lantern?
David Ramsey's John Diggle was set to star in an Arrowverse spinoff, "Justice U," where the character would have taken on a leadership role by training five young metahumans. Unfortunately, the series was shelved before it was made. In response to the cancellation, Ramsey talked with Cosmic Circus about how he thought the show could have been a great way to explore the hero's story. He said he was hopeful Diggle would become a Green Lantern: "I think we successfully teased it for a number of years. The fans were expecting something. And I think ... there are a lot of reasons why things don't happen... There's so many things above my pay grade that happened that you will never know, that happened behind closed doors. And that's fine."
Rasmey also confirmed there was a plan for Diggle to become a member of the Green Lantern Corps at some point: "That was a legit plan. But, you know, things changed. And I don't know if it's unfortunate because I'm a fan of the genre... I think that anytime you do superhero content and it's good, it's good for all superhero content, right."
While time has seemingly passed on Diggle ever becoming a Green Lantern in live-action, the fan art from @subi.ozil is a reminder of how close viewers got to it happening.