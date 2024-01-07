David Ramsey's John Diggle Suits Up As Green Lantern In Stunning Arrowverse Fanart

One of the biggest missed opportunities on "Arrow" was never following through on a Green Lantern tease for John Diggle. Despite multiple hints throughout the Arrowverse shows implying the character is a Lantern, Diggle never takes up the mantle. But, in new fan art, the longtime member of Team Arrow suits up alongside the Corps, getting a ring and a costume.

The "Arrow" series finale, "Fadeout," teases a surprise ending for Diggle. Oliver Queen's former bodyguard turned trusted confidant and hero leaves for Metropolis, where he discovers a meteor crash from outer space. Diggle pulls out a box, emitting a green light, suggesting he found a Green Lantern ring. Unfortunately, that's as far as the tease goes. The ring's final mention occurs in "The Flash" Season 8, with Diggle rejecting the ring and its incredible power.

For those wanting to see what Diggle would look like as a Green Lantern, Instagram user @subi.ozil shared his interpretation of the character as a member of the space cops. In the artwork, Diggle is in costume with a Green Lantern ring. The Arrowverse hero looks fantastic as his eyes light up green, and he gets a design inspired by the comics.