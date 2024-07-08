The House Of The Dragon Season 1 Character You Likely Didn't Recognize In Season 2

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Episode 4 — "The Red Dragon and the Gold"

"House of the Dragon" Season 2, Episode 4 may have gotten people talking for some noteworthy deaths, but there was plenty else in the episode that may have caught people off guard. For starters, the episode brought back Willem Blackwood, played by Jack Parry-Jones, who attends a meeting with Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Daemon seeks House Blackwood's might, and Willem offers it in exchange for Daemon's aid (and that of his dragon, Caraxes, one of the most important dragons in "Game of Thrones" mythos) in fending off the Brackens. This isn't the first time Willem has appeared on "House of the Dragon," but he looked much different during Season 1.

On Season 1, Willem is played by Alfie Todd, who is a suitor of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). He's a bit too young for her, though, and instead, Rhaenyra appears to have a greater interest in Jerrel Bracken (Gabriel Scott). That interest doesn't do Jerrel much good. Soon after, he enters a duel with Willem, who's ultimately successful in killing him, resulting in one of the most pause-worthy moments from "House of the Dragon" Season 1. The continuing feud between House Bracken and House Blackwood has extended to the present day.

Much time has passed between the two instances of Willem Blackwood appearing on "House of the Dragon," which is why a change in actors was necessary. Don't feel too bad for Alfie Todd, though, as he recently made his mark with an appearance in "A Quiet Place: Day One," which has blown everyone away at the box office.