What Star Trek: Voyager Star Robert Beltran Looks Like Today

One of the most prominent characters on "Star Trek: Voyager" is Robert Beltran's Chakotay, a complicated figure who serves as Captain Janeway's (Kate Mulgrew) first officer.

A Starfleet officer whose ship is stranded in the Delta Quadrant just like Voyager, Chakotay becomes a high-ranking member of the rogue Maquis movement before allying himself with Janeway's crew, effectively juggling the dual roles of a Maquis higher-up and a Starfleet vessel's Number Two — until the Maquis resistance becomes one of many unresolved "Star Trek: Voyager" plotlines and Voyager effectively absorbs the Maquis crew members. Fortunately, Chakotay proves to be adept in his role as Janeway's second-in-command, and his combination of moral values and survival-oriented pragmatism becomes a crucial asset in the Voyager crew's travels.

Impressively enough, Beltran landed the role of Chakotay without any knowledge of the "Star Trek" franchise, and went on to appear in all 168 episodes of "Star Trek: Voyager." When the series concluded in 2001, he, like other cast members, continued his career in other projects. Here's what he looks like today and what he's been up to after "Voyager" ended.