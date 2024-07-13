What Star Trek: Voyager Star Robert Beltran Looks Like Today
One of the most prominent characters on "Star Trek: Voyager" is Robert Beltran's Chakotay, a complicated figure who serves as Captain Janeway's (Kate Mulgrew) first officer.
A Starfleet officer whose ship is stranded in the Delta Quadrant just like Voyager, Chakotay becomes a high-ranking member of the rogue Maquis movement before allying himself with Janeway's crew, effectively juggling the dual roles of a Maquis higher-up and a Starfleet vessel's Number Two — until the Maquis resistance becomes one of many unresolved "Star Trek: Voyager" plotlines and Voyager effectively absorbs the Maquis crew members. Fortunately, Chakotay proves to be adept in his role as Janeway's second-in-command, and his combination of moral values and survival-oriented pragmatism becomes a crucial asset in the Voyager crew's travels.
Impressively enough, Beltran landed the role of Chakotay without any knowledge of the "Star Trek" franchise, and went on to appear in all 168 episodes of "Star Trek: Voyager." When the series concluded in 2001, he, like other cast members, continued his career in other projects. Here's what he looks like today and what he's been up to after "Voyager" ended.
What Robert Beltran has been doing after Voyager
Robert Beltran has acted sporadically after "Star Trek: Voyager," mostly appearing in small guest star roles and TV movies, as well as occasional theater productions. His most prominent post-"Voyager" role was as the recurring character Jerry Flute on the HBO drama "Big Love."
Beltran has returned to the "Star Trek" franchise and his iconic role on occasion, most notably voicing Chakotay in the animated "Star Trek: Prodigy." However, he refused to revisit a controversial Chakotay arc, involving a romance with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), on "Star Trek: Picard," despite receiving an offer to reprise the role on the Paramount+ series.
"I was offered an episode (first 2 then 1) in Picard but I simply did not like what they had written for Chakotay so I turned them down," Beltran wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I won't go into detail but I have no animosity toward the Picard producers at all. ST Prodigy offers a Chakotay that I AM enthusiastic about." "Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Telly Matalas later revealed that the proposed arc would have featured an alternate-universe Chakotay in a villainous role.