Robert Beltran Refused To Revisit A Controversial Chakotay Arc On Star Trek: Picard

"Star Trek: Picard" burst onto the streaming scene in 2020, getting longtime fans of the "Star Trek" franchise caught up with one of their favorite captains, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart). Of course, for this nostalgia-fueled last ride for the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" icon, he doesn't come alone. Fellow legacy characters like Data (Brent Spiner) and William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) also appear throughout the show's three seasons. Robert Beltran's Chakotay could've joined these "Star Trek" alums, but he ultimately turned the project down and avoided revisiting a controversial arc from "Star Trek: Voyager."

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Beltran revealed that he was offered to reprise Chakotay on "Star Trek: Picard." "I was offered an episode (first 2 then1) in Picard but I simply did not like what they had written for Chakotay so I turned them down. I won't go into detail but I have no animosity toward the Picard producers at all," the actor wrote. "Picard" Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas revealed that plans were in place early on to revisit Chakotay and Seven of Nine's (Jeri Ryan) romance. In an alternate universe, they got married and now lead the oppressive Confederation of Earth. Chakotay would've served as the story's main villain, which Matalas noted didn't sit right with Beltran, as he revealed to TrekMovie.

Considering how divisive Seven and Chakotay's romance has proven to be among "Stark Trek" fans, Beltran and the "Picard" team were wise to avoid exploring it further.