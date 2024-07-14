Doctor Doom & A Blow-Up Sex Doll: Marvel's Weirdest 'Team-Up' Explained

Doctor Doom is not only the most important villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs to introduce but the pinnacle of Marvel Comics bad guys in the eyes of many. He's intimidating and looks pretty disturbing underneath his metal face mask, he has proven capable of executing world-threatening plans, and he has defeated several of the Marvel Universe's most powerful heroes throughout his time in print. At the same time, he has sat at the center of some pretty head-scratching moments, like the time he was pranked by Daredevil (a hero Marvel lied to you about in many ways) and Black Panther while relaxing with Kingpin and a blow-up sex doll.

The moment in question stems from the infamous Marvel Comics parody of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issues, 1991's "Marvel Swimsuit Special" #1. The pages are filled with images of heroes, heroines, and villains alike lounging around and otherwise having fun in the sun, with this specific issue spotlighting Wakanda. When Daredevil and Black Panther spring their prank, which seems to involve a group of chimpanzees surprising Doom and Kingpin, for some reason, the former is shown holding a blow-up doll, which one of the chimps is trying to yank from his arms.

All in all, it's a bizarre panel featuring one of Marvel's strangest "team-ups," for lack of a better term. Decades later, Marvel fans still can't wrap their heads around it.