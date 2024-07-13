Star Trek: The First & Only Person To Play Themselves In The Franchise

Throughout its many permutations, the "Star Trek" franchise has made room to include great and not-so-great historical figures on episodes of various series, allowing characters on those shows to interact with the likes of Abraham Lincoln, Leonardo da Vinci, Genghis Khan, and even Surak of Vulcan (okay, so he's not a real person, as far as we know). But only one important person in history has actually appeared on the show in real life as themselves: renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

Hawking, author of "A Brief History of Time" and one of the most brilliant scientists of his era, was visiting the Paramount Studios lot — where Star Trek: The Next Generation" was filming at the time — in 1991 to shoot a commercial. Like many great scientists and thinkers, Hawking was also a "Star Trek" fan and was invited to tour the set. He told executive producer Rick Berman during his tour that he'd be interesting in making a cameo on the show.

Flash forward to 1993, when Hawking got his wish, appearing in the teaser for the "TNG" sixth season finale, "Descent – Part 1." In the sequence, Data (Brent Spiner) has created avatars of Hawking, Isaac Newton, and Albert Einstein on the holodeck, where the four of them are engaged in a poker game. Hawking — one of many celebrities who appeared on "Star Trek" — was of course the only one to play himself.