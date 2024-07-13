AI Makes The Tour De France A Gruesome Horror Movie You Can't Unsee

The Tour de France is about to get more chaotic. Every year, several high-profile cyclists take to France in July to be crowned the winner of Tour de France — the world's most prominent bicycle race. 2024's race kickstarted in Florence, Italy, and will wrap up in Nice, France on July 21. As fans wait to see who is deemed the winner, they can imagine what the event would look like if it was a horror film. No, seriously. Artificial intelligence has cooked up a ridiculous interpretation of the race, and the results are legitimately horrific, making them perfect for a filmmaker to adapt.

Taking to the r/ChatGPT subreddit, user u/Curious1556 asked AI to generate the Tour de France — and it's truly monstrous.

In the video, bicyclists are put through the wringer, colliding into one another and getting injured. The AI wasn't explicitly asked to turn the Tour de France into a horror movie, but the model's limitations have led to something that's actually scary. The video generating model obviously isn't perfect and doesn't get movement right, which leads to moments of bikers ramming into one another and turning into snowballing blobs of human flesh. One spine-tingling moment is when there are dozens of bikers stuck on the ground, collapsed, trying to get up, but failing (just imagine the screams). Other shots show several bikes and humans all attached together, creating something out of a twisted body horror movie that's perfect for David Cronenberg to tackle.