The Morgan Freeman Psychological Thriller That Blew Up On Netflix

One of Morgan Freeman's most underrated flicks is making its mark on Netflix's charts. The cinematic icon has dominated the silver screen for over four decades and lent his talents to hits like the Dark Knight trilogy, "The Shawshank Redemption," "Se7en," and so many more that it's hard to keep track of. One of his more low-key offerings is 1997's "Kiss the Girls." Decades after its release, the psychological thriller has found a second life on Netflix. During the week of June 24 to June 30, 2024, "Kiss the Girls" was the third most-watched film globally on the platform according to official Netflix metrics.

The streaming company says that it was viewed by over 7 million viewers, which led to over 13 million hours of view time. That's not bad, considering "Kiss the Girls" isn't considered to be one of Freeman's best movies according to IMDb. Viewers on the platform gave the Gary Fleder-directed picture an average 6.6/10 score. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a poor 34% critics score. Upon release, critics dubbed the drama as an average thriller that failed to offer anything new. However, it found a fan in veteran critic Roger Ebert, who was particularly enthused by the actor's lead performance as Alex Cross.

Most fans on the film-centric social media site Letterboxd seem to agree with critics, giving it an average star-rating of 3.1 out of 5. "... It's still watchable [though], even enjoyable at times ... Morgan Freeman is the best thing this film has," shared user @Twiggiebiggie in a 3-star review.