The Acolyte Creator Confirmed Whether That Unknown Star Wars Planet Is Ahch-To

Contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Episode 6, "Teach/Corrupt"

At long last, "The Acolyte" Episode 6, "Teach/Corrupt," has revealed some intriguing details about its apparent central villain, the Stranger (Manny Jacinto), aka the character "Star Wars" fans are thirsting over, Qimir. After his slaughter of several Jedi, he escapes to an unknown planet with Osha (Amandla Stenberg), who has swapped places with her sister, Mae (Stenberg). He recalls once training as a Jedi before his master ultimately betrayed him, leading him down a much darker path. While this information about Qimir is intriguing, many fans couldn't help but wonder about where he and Osha actually are during this conversation. Could the water-covered planet featuring a handful of islands be Ahch-To from "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi"?

With speculation running rampant among "Star Wars" fans, "The Acolyte" creator Leslye Headland spoke to Collider and set the record straight. "It's not Ahch-To. I know it's similar, and it was intentionally supposed to be similar in terms of terrain and feeling isolated and surrounded by water and less lush green and more rocky," she said, describing the planet as Qimir's "home base" because of its lightsaber-resisting cortosis deposits. Headland added that the planet was also kept vague because it's not one that has been charted by the Jedi just yet.

With that in mind, could this planet be a different one that longtime "Star Wars" fans are familiar with?