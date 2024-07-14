AI Reveals What Power Rangers Would Look Like In The 1950s & It's Dazzling

When the world demands recruiting a team of teenagers with attitude, it doesn't matter what era you're in — you're guaranteed to find some. Now, courtesy of Youtuber Schrödinger's Film Club, we've got a glimpse of what things would look like if the Power Rangers weren't called into action in the '90s but instead took to the air in the '40s by way of a '50s-style TV show. Once again, AI posits an alternate iteration of a beloved property, as it has already done with turning the heroes in a half-shell into creepy-looking Middle-Aged Ninja Turtles and creating Rangers based on countries.

Thankfully, the ick factor isn't so high with this band of morphinominal Rangers, but that's not to say that there aren't some elements in this faux trailer that look ever so slightly off. Apparently, according to our narrator, thanks to "a world engulfed in the flames of war," a hokey-looking Zordon calls on the aid of a group of teenagers to fight the good fight and look pretty dapper while doing so. Swapping the glistening onesies and animal-themed helmets for cool-looking pilot jackets, they still check all the boxes as a vintage group of Rangers.

However, as with every bit of dazzling AI effort that appears online, there are a few weird details that you might not be able to ignore that make these Power Rangers a risky bet to rest the future of the planet on.