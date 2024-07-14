AI Reveals What Power Rangers Would Look Like In The 1950s & It's Dazzling
When the world demands recruiting a team of teenagers with attitude, it doesn't matter what era you're in — you're guaranteed to find some. Now, courtesy of Youtuber Schrödinger's Film Club, we've got a glimpse of what things would look like if the Power Rangers weren't called into action in the '90s but instead took to the air in the '40s by way of a '50s-style TV show. Once again, AI posits an alternate iteration of a beloved property, as it has already done with turning the heroes in a half-shell into creepy-looking Middle-Aged Ninja Turtles and creating Rangers based on countries.
Thankfully, the ick factor isn't so high with this band of morphinominal Rangers, but that's not to say that there aren't some elements in this faux trailer that look ever so slightly off. Apparently, according to our narrator, thanks to "a world engulfed in the flames of war," a hokey-looking Zordon calls on the aid of a group of teenagers to fight the good fight and look pretty dapper while doing so. Swapping the glistening onesies and animal-themed helmets for cool-looking pilot jackets, they still check all the boxes as a vintage group of Rangers.
However, as with every bit of dazzling AI effort that appears online, there are a few weird details that you might not be able to ignore that make these Power Rangers a risky bet to rest the future of the planet on.
The vintage Power Rangers' weapons look a little worse for wear
There's a lot of baggage that comes with being a Power Ranger, but we doubt even the legendary original Mighty Morphin mob had to deal with some of the issues these 1940s versions are struggling with in this trailer. For one, there's the major inconvenience of flying backwards in their planes, which feels like it would be more of a hassle than trying to tame a wild Zord into combining to form one giant robot. Speaking of the Rangers' aircrafts, they all look a little worse for wear, making you wonder if this Zordon struggled to unearth top-quality gear to fight this version's Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd.
Then there's one huge sin the trailer commits when it comes to the organizational skills of these Rangers, which will no doubt shock fans of the franchise. Near the end of the clip, our team of teens is lined up, and they've dared to have the Yellow Ranger leading the charge. We're all for mixing things up, but aye yai yai, there really are some unwritten rules you don't mess with, and one of them is keeping the Red Ranger front and center for when it's morphin' time. Better luck next time, AI.