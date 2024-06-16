AI Creates New Power Rangers Based On Countries & There's One Clear Winner

Though it has strong roots in the United States, "Power Rangers" is a true example of cultural exchange. The series started in Japan with the "Super Sentai" franchise,and that show's success led to the creation of the American "Power Rangers," which has so many shows that it'd be difficult to discuss them all without an explainer. Today, both the "Super Sentai" and "Power Rangers" franchises are still going strong. Despite being a global powerhouse, the "Power Rangers" franchise hasn't expanded to other countries ... until now. Using the power of artificial intelligence, YouTube creator Fun with A.I imagined what the Power Rangers would look like if they came from different countries.

The results are surprisingly on point, making us wish there were "Power Rangers" shows from across the world. A major standout is the Ranger from Hungary, who boasts a regal, medieval-like armor perfect for a knight or king. The suit boasts the country's national colors: red, white, and green, and features an emblem of the mythical creature Turul on the chest plate.

A jarring but welcome design is the Ranger from the United Arab Emirates. The design is simple, boasting clear sci-fi aesthetics with a red cape. The suit evokes the sleekness and technological advancements of the emirate's rapidly advancing and prominent skyline, which includes the Burj Khalifa — the tallest building in the world. While all of the designs in this concept are unique and pull from each country's aesthetic and culture, the best one we've seen is the Ranger from Iraq.