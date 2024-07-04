Netflix's The Man With 1,000 Kids Is Deceiving You, Says Jonathan Jacob Meijer

"The Man with 1,000 Kids" is easily one of Netflix's most controversial offerings at the time of writing. The three-part docuseries focuses on Dutch musician and YouTuber Jonathan Jacob Meijer, a so-called "serial sperm donor" who claims to have fathered more than half the number of children hinted at by the program's title. While Meijer himself declined to participate in the series, he has broken his silence on the matter, and he firmly believes Netflix is misleading viewers through the documentary's narrative.

"They deliberately called [the documentary] 'The Man with 1,000 Kids,' when it should be 'the sperm donor who helped families conceive with 550 children'," Meijer told BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour." "So already from the start they are deliberately deceiving and misleading." He also said that he doesn't see anything wrong with his status as a serial sperm donor, and stressed that his personal estimate of 550 kids fathered isn't out of the ordinary in his field. "For a sperm donor it's quite common," Meijer explained. "They go up into the hundreds of children. They [the clinics] will ship the donor semen to multiple countries."

Regarding the women interviewed on "The Man with 1,000 Kids" and the accusations they levied against him, Meijer said they represent a tiny minority compared to those who are grateful to him. "I think Netflix did a great job at selecting five families [who are unhappy] out of the 225 families that I've helped, and they [the other families] will definitely tell you something else," he stated.