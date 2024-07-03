Why Twitter Thinks Planet Of The Apes Is Happening In Real Life
Whether it's post-apocalyptic movies predicting the future or sci-fi movies becoming a reality, nothing seems implausible anymore. Cinema has taught us that our world is heading toward inevitable doom, and we might as well accept it. However, when that day comes, will humankind find itself living in the shadow of apes? That's certainly the view of several X, formerly Twitter, users after learning that actual science appears to mirror the "Planet of the Apes" story.
The scare comes after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Donanemab, a drug designed to slow down the effects of Alzheimer's disease. While the medicine boasts the potential to create medical breakthroughs and help people, it's reminiscent of the Alzheimer's cure that led to an ape-led rebellion in 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." As such, people are worried about reality aping fiction. "Do not test it on monkeys please," X user @ogchabzo wrote, obviously aware of the potential apocalyptic side effects of the drug.
That said, should we be worried, or are some folks overreacting because they've watched too many monkey movies? People who've seen the "Planet of the Apes" flicks are anticipating doom, and they want everyone to hear their concerns.
Twitter is worried about an ape uprising
Forget about the potential upside of Donanemab. Social media users who are familiar with the "Planet of the Apes" franchise are already worried about it bringing about humanity's end of days. This is the concern of X user @ResonantJustice, who wrote, "Welp, I know how this story ends" alongside a clip of primates reigning supreme in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."
Conversely, @DefNotKratos believes that humans were becoming obsolete before a potential ape uprising became a concern, and the future apocalyptic conflict will see the primates go to war with another threatening force. "With the rise of AI and Alzheimer's drug that might spark Planet of the Apes, maybe humans won't be actively involved in either war. AI and the apes would fight only to see who will enslave what's left of humanity."
Of course, some X users think everyone is acting bananas in the wake of this breakthrough, and they're urging everyone else to calm down. As a user named @Arborvitar noted, the drug has already been approved and thus won't be tested on primates. As such, apes probably won't develop super intelligence and take over the world any time soon. Let's hope this prediction is true — but only time will tell if it is.
