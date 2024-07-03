Why Twitter Thinks Planet Of The Apes Is Happening In Real Life

Whether it's post-apocalyptic movies predicting the future or sci-fi movies becoming a reality, nothing seems implausible anymore. Cinema has taught us that our world is heading toward inevitable doom, and we might as well accept it. However, when that day comes, will humankind find itself living in the shadow of apes? That's certainly the view of several X, formerly Twitter, users after learning that actual science appears to mirror the "Planet of the Apes" story.

The scare comes after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Donanemab, a drug designed to slow down the effects of Alzheimer's disease. While the medicine boasts the potential to create medical breakthroughs and help people, it's reminiscent of the Alzheimer's cure that led to an ape-led rebellion in 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." As such, people are worried about reality aping fiction. "Do not test it on monkeys please," X user @ogchabzo wrote, obviously aware of the potential apocalyptic side effects of the drug.

That said, should we be worried, or are some folks overreacting because they've watched too many monkey movies? People who've seen the "Planet of the Apes" flicks are anticipating doom, and they want everyone to hear their concerns.