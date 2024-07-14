Why Voldemort Doesn't Have A Nose, Explained

Of all the iconic villains that have made the jump from literature to the big screen, Lord Voldemort from the "Harry Potter" series is definitely among the most enduring. On top of being a deeply complicated character with a fascinating backstory, Voldemort has a uniquely creepy appearance that lives long in the memory. In the films, he's depicted as a snake-like, eyebrowless villain with near-translucent skin, but You Know Who's defining feature is his nose — or his lack of one.

Hardcore and casual fans alike have asked about Voldemort's missing nose on countless occasions over the years, spawning many a discussion. There are a few theories about its absence, all of them linked to his use of Dark Magic. The generally accepted explanation is that the wizard formerly known as Tom Riddle gradually morphed into the franchise's serpentine baddie as he tore his soul apart making horcruxes, his insurance policy against death. However, others say that he didn't actually take his noseless form until much later on.

In J.K. Rowling's books, it's explained that part of Voldemort's sustenance strategy following his failed assassination attempt on the infant Harry involved the use of venom from his pet snake, Nagini. Some believe that his noseless, snake-like appearance following his resurrection at the graveyard in Little Hangleton is a direct result of this, with Nagini's venom altering his biology to an extent. Either way, the simple explanation is that he turned to the Dark Arts and lost his nose as a result.