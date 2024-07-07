Lord Of The Rings: What Is Outside Of Middle-Earth?

Many see Middle-earth as J.R.R. Tolkien's world, but the truth is, it's just one small piece of a massive universe the Oxford professor developed over his lifetime. "The Silmarillion" goes into detail about the creation of that realm of time-bound space. Tolkien called it Eä — a term for the created universe as a whole. Even within that universe, Middle-earth is just a tiny dirt patch within a larger realm called Arda. The index of "The Silmarillion" describes Arda by saying, "'The Realm', name of the Earth as the Kingdom of Manwë."

Manwë is one of a group of angelic guardians called the Valar (basically counterpoints to spiritual villains like Sauron and Morgoth). The Valar originally exists outside of time and space, and these beings see Arda for the first time after its creation by Ilúvatar (the God-like Creator in the Christian author's world). The text describes the world as a physical phenomenon. It is a light-filled, colorful expansion of iron, stone, silver, and gold. Water, in particular, is highlighted as special.

Arda is depicted in multiple ways. For instance, "Arda Unmarred" is the Garden-of-Eden-esque iteration of the world right after its creation. It consists of a single continent (including Middle-earth) before it's broken by war and strife — something called "Arda Marred." "Arda Healed" refers to the prophesied healing of the world at the end of days. Outside of Arda, you get the celestial bodies of the Sun, Moon, and stars, all three of which have distinct origin stories and purposes in Tolkien's legendarium.