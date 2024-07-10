Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Star Trek Cameo: Who He Played & Why You Forgot Him

Deep into the 21st century, Dwayne Johnson is a household name. He has appeared in numerous major films, from "Jumanji: The Next Level" to "Fast X," featured in multiple DC Comics-based projects, and has become an animated Disney favorite, to name a few of his Hollywood career highlights. While it seems likely that his video-on-demand era is about to begin (and it's all his fault), odds are he'll remain a big name in the entertainment world for years to come. At the very least, Johnson will likely continue to land substantial roles going forward, at least those bigger than his oft-forgotten "Star Trek" franchise cameo.

Yes, way back in 2000 when he was best known to the world as WWE (then-WWF) superstar The Rock, Johnson appeared in a single episode of "Star Trek: Voyager." The Season 6 installment, titled "Tsunkatse," briefly features him in an unnamed capacity as a Tsunkatse champion of the Pendari race. He battles Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan, who found the show unpleasant but came to love Seven thanks to "Star Trek: Picard") in a gladiatorial arena, handily defeating her and talking a bit of trash along the way. Overall, though, it's not a very big role and it didn't give the then-novice actor Johnson much to do. Thus, it's totally understandable if you don't remember his guest appearance at all.

As it turns out, The Rock isn't the only professional wrestler to make a surprise appearance in a "Star Trek" production.