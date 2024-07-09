Did Better Call Saul Have A Crossover With Roseanne... In 1993?

Though lead Bob Odenkirk can pinpoint the moment that "Better Call Saul" broke off from "Breaking Bad," the two shows remain linked in the minds of fans all the same. Even with the spotlight planted firmly on Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill, the series perfectly ties back to the characters and events within the "Breaking Bad" narrative. Naturally, this means it's also connected to the die-hard fan-dividing "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" and the various others shorts and web series attached to the overall franchise. Not so naturally ... according to some fans, it might also be connected to the famous sitcom "Roseanne."

As pointed out by @ghostfacepanda333 on TikTok, in the episode "Tooth or Consequences" from Season 5, Odenkirk appears as a minor character named Jim: an associate of Dan Conner (John Goodman) who's mistaken for a health inspector. In reality, he's in the shoe business, but this doesn't stop him from playing along with the health inspector charade to score a free diner meal. With his ironed suit, combed-over hair, and apparent dishonest nature, not to mention the fact that his name is Jim, it's easy to see the parallels between him and Saul Goodman.

Considering that this "Roseanne" episode released in 1993, well over a decade before Goodman's "Breaking Bad" debut, this is merely a fun coincidence. If nothing else, at least it's a slightly more grounded idea than other hilarious headcanons regarding the show and its wider universe.