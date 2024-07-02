Viggo Mortensen Has Two Big Conditions To Return As Aragorn For Lord Of The Rings

Will Viggo Mortensen ever play Aragorn, the reluctant ranger-turned-King of Gondor from the "Lord of the Rings" franchise, on screen again? It depends on the script and his bank balance.

Mortensen recently attended the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), where he was honored with the festival's President's Award — and while he was there, The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the venerable film star and ask if he'd play Aragorn again. Now that there are officially new "Lord of the Rings" film adaptations on the way, Mortensen was quite honest with the outlet.

When asked if he'll appear in the new takes on Peter Jackson's acclaimed trilogy, Mortensen was blunt. "I haven't read a script. So I don't know," he replied. "The script is the most important thing to me unless I'm broke, I have no money and I'm lucky to get any job. So it depends." When THR asked how "often that happens," presumably referring to Mortensen being broke, the actor said, "Lately, I've been lucky and it hasn't for a while."

To be honest, that sounds like a resounding "no," which makes sense; it's been two decades since Mortensen first played the character, and he's probably hesitant to rehash his time in Middle Earth. Plus, Aragorn gets a pretty solid ending in the original films.