Is Disney's The Lion King Poster Hiding A 'Steamy' Secret?

"The Lion King" is practically the zenith of Disney Animation. It's easily one of the best Disney movies of all time, with its catchy songs and empowering themes. However, there are certain details to the story of Simba (Matthew Broderick) becoming king that Disney likely wants people to stop talking about, such as the intellectual property controversy that's plagued "The Lion King" for decades. There's another scandal that hasn't quite caught on as much, but the internet still discusses from time to time.

I still remember years ago when click baity top 10 channels were claiming that the Lion King poster has the outline of a naked woman pic.twitter.com/i4jWpoD2MX — Pooxel (@Pooxel) December 8, 2023

The "Lion King" poster for the film's 2002 re-release sees Mufasa (James Earl Jones) as a sky deity, looking upon his son. It harkens to Mufasa's spirit speaking to Simba in one of the movie's most memorable and touching scenes, but many seem to think Mufasa's design on the poster is unwittingly scandalous. If you look closely, Mufasa's muzzle almost looks like a topless woman with her back turned. His nose could be seen as her underwear, while her arms are ever-so-slightly raised.

To be honest, such a theory probably says more about the people who see a half-naked woman in the poster than the poster designers. It's almost like a Rorschach test for people who want to find adult jokes and references in any kids' project imaginable. And it's not the only time "The Lion King" has found itself embroiled in such a controversy that probably didn't mean anything more in the first place.