Quentin Tarantino Doesn't Like Daniel Craig's Skyfall For One Reason

When "Skyfall" debuted in 2012, it was an inescapable movie phenomenon. The first film in the "007" series to be directed by Sam Mendes, it was widely lauded as one of the best installments in franchise history. The third movie to star Daniel Craig as the super spy grossed a whopping $1.1 billion, making it the highest-selling James Bond film to date. But despite the universal critical praise it received (it has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes), "Skyfall" doesn't have a fan in writer-director Quentin Tarantino. In an interview (via The Telegraph), the "Pulp Fiction" filmmaker suggested the pic was missing something. "To me, it felt more like an action movie than a Bond movie," the Oscar winner said.



"Skyfall" (which almost featured two James Bonds) is indeed an action movie, but that's a feature, not a bug. As critics pointed out, the film features some of the franchise's best action sequences, with many praising Mendes for modernizing the series. In fact, critics were generally pleased that "Skyfall" wasn't another generic "Bond" picture and commended Mendes for trying to do something new with the character.

"This is a brilliant reboot of the canon, mixing a sense of melancholy, the shock of changing times and the darkness of loss with thrillingly staged chase and fight scenes and clever references to all that has come before," wrote San Jose Mercury News critic Charlie McCollum. Bringing "Skyfall," Craig's third film as Bond, to life was complicated and chaotic, but it was well worth it as the actor and Mendes breathed new life into the character.