Star Wars: George Lucas Didn't Allow One Jedi To Come Back From The Dead

Unsurprisingly considering the name itself, "Star Wars" is full of death. Since the saga began in 1977, main characters and nameless soldiers alike have met their ends in various ways. However, only a small handful can boast that they've managed to come back from their perceived demises. Numerous Jedi have come back in spirit form after their deaths, and some, like the clone trooper Echo (Dee Bradley Baker, who enjoys voicing a different Bad Batch member the most), were assumed dead only to have narrowly avoided such a fate. One name in particular could've come back from the dead, but "Star Wars" mastermind George Lucas vetoed the concept.

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, it came to light that "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" director Dave Filoni wanted to retcon Jedi Master Plo Koon's (Matt Sloan) Order 66 death in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." "I once pitched George the idea that Plo had a parachute and that he bailed out of his fighter before it crashed. Then George said he would only continue the scene and make Plo's death more painful, I think his parachute was going to catch fire and he falls on something sharp," Filoni jokingly said of his attempt at revising the Kel Dor's death in the best prequel trilogy movie, "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." With that, the idea was shot down, much like the Jedi himself (via TheForce.net).

Despite this, Filoni did try to bring Plo Koon back from the dead, albeit just to fool the cast of another "Star Wars" series he was working on.