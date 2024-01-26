Star Trek: Gene Roddenberry Didn't Care About One Major TNG Character

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" is heavily lauded, with many characters earning acclaim, from Patrick Stewart's verbose Captain Picard to Jonathan Frakes' flirtatious William Riker. Still, many undoubtedly have a soft spot for Worf (Michael Dorn), an outsider on the crew who attempts to maintain his composure at every turn. Dorn even came back to reprise the character across "Star Trek" media, including "Picard" Season 3. As such, it may be surprising to hear that franchise creator Gene Roddenberry didn't see Worf as all that important.

"The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams" by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross chronicles the legacy of the franchise after "The Original Series." The book contains a fascinating quote from Ronald D. Moore, who wrote the Season 4 finale, "Redemption, Part 1." Worf plays a prominent role in the story, ultimately resigning from Starfleet by the episode's end. But all the attention on Worf didn't sit well with Roddenberry. "I was with [producer] Rick [Berman], and he said Gene [Roddenberry] wanted to throw the script out," Moore explained. "I couldn't believe it, and Rick said, 'Well, Gene doesn't think that Worf is a major character on the show ... Gene doesn't want to do a whole cliffhanger about him.'"

Bear in mind, this was Season 4 at this point, so Worf was firmly established as being pretty integral to the crew. Moore continued that Berman went back to talk with Roddenberry, and while he doesn't know what happened, it was decided that Worf's story could stay.