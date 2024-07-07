Star Wars: A New Hope's Obi-Wan Kenobi Death Was Almost Much Grosser

The death of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness, an actor who was never the same after his "Star Wars" role) in "A New Hope" is a landmark moment in "Star Wars" lore. It marks the end of one of the most powerful Jedi of all time, a hero of the Clone Wars, and the man partially responsible for the creation of Darth Vader (David Prowse, James Earl Jones). All in all, it's not a very visually-involved scene, with Vader limply swiping his lightsaber at Kenobi as the Jedi Master's physical form disappears into thin air. As it turns out, though, this moment could've been far more gruesome.

According to the "A New Hope" novelization by George Lucas and Alan Dean Foster, the end of Vader and Kenobi's Death Star duel looked a bit different. Instead of disappearing as soon as Vader's lightsaber makes contact with his body, Kenobi would've endured a pretty sickening wound. The book describes that Vader "lunged forward, feinting, and then slashing in a deadly downward arc with the saber. It struck home, cutting Kenobi cleanly in half." Not only would such a vertical split be difficult to present using 1977 filmmaking technology, but it surely would've bumped "A New Hope" up from its PG rating.

Still, that's not to say that this version of Kenobi's demise would've been out of place in the overall "Star Wars" saga. Subsequent productions have showcased some truly stomach-turning deaths over the years.