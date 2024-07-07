AI Creates A 1950s The Fifth Element Movie Trailer & It's Freaky

Nearly three decades have passed since visionary French filmmaker Luc Besson debuted "The Fifth Element" to both critical and commercial acclaim. Today, "The Fifth Element" is the ultimate sci-fi cult classic, influencing a generation of artists and creatives — including those in the fan concept realm. With the use of artificial intelligence, YouTube user Abandoned Films has imagined what the film would look like if it had a throwback vibe to it.

In a concept trailer, the user has skillfully recreated the world of "The Fifth Element" by transporting it back to the '50s, giving it a retro-futuristic overhaul. The video, which clocks in at just over a minute long, features the exact same plot from the original pic. The real creativity lies in the concept's visual language, completely changing how the "futuristic" Earth looks. Retro-futurism dominated the '50s, so it makes sense that the video would tweak people's expectations of the future. Notably, the flying cars take cues from designs that dominated at the time, as do the buildings and spacecrafts.

It's an overwhelming take on the iconic project, and one that's entirely recast. In the concept, Milla Jovovich's Leeloo is replaced with '50s screen icon Audrey Hepburn, who would no doubt succeed in the role thanks to her charm and versatility. Released in early May 2024, the fan-made video quickly achieved nearly 950,000 views within two months of its release, making it a viral success. Some fans are hoping that the '50s take on "The Fifth Element" actually manifests, but that probably won't happen.