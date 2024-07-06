AI Reimagines Pokémon As A 1950s TV Series & It's Freakish

With so many little monsters and fantastical lands, Pokémon is well-suited for anime. The franchise leaped into live-action with 2019's "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu," which had good and bad things going for it. Easily, one of the best things about the film is how the VFX bring Pokémon like Snorlax and Charizard to life. But what would a live-action series look like had the franchise been around in the 1950s?

YouTube user Multiverse Wizard has used AI to create such a trailer, and the result is a little ... freaky, to say the least. Human characters like Ash and Team Rocket look fine, but then, there's the matter of the Pokémon themselves. One would imagine these would need to be practical creations to work in the 1950s, perhaps with big rubber suits like the old Godzilla movies. However, it would seem AI merely took the route of assuming the Pokémon would be real critters, as that's what it seems they're supposed to be — with all of the horrors that generally come with AI creations.

For starters, the Pokémon aren't consistent from one image to the next. In one shot, Pikachu looks small, but in the next, it's larger than a sofa. Mewtwo looks like a straight-up demon, and the less said about Gengar, the better. The best creation is a Pokémon that looks like it's supposed to be Blastoise, except it's wearing a bowler hat. That's some Miyazaki whimsy we can definitely get behind.