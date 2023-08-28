Family Guy: Who Is Stan Thompson & What's His Relation To The Griffins?

Every "Family Guy” fan knows that Meg Griffin (Mila Kunis) is always the butt of the joke, enduring an absurd level of ridicule from practically everybody in Quahog. By far the worst offender is her father, Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane), who makes a routine of farting in her face, constantly telling her to shut up, and leaving her behind whenever the rest of the family is in danger.

What makes Peter's abuse even worse is the fact that he might not even be Meg's biological father, as a cutaway gag from Season 3 indicates Meg's real father to be a man named Stan Thompson. In the Season 3 episode "Screwed the Pooch," Brian Griffin (MacFarlane) attempts to prove he's a good father figure by explaining facts about the Griffin children that not even Peter knows — including the fact that Meg's real father is "Stan Thompson."

Meg, of course, doesn't hear this earth-shattering revelation, as she's wearing headphones and listening to music the whole time Brian is talking. To date, we have no more information about who Stan Thompson is, nor any explanation of how Meg ended up with the Griffin family in the first place. And considering all of the retcons to Meg's birth, we wouldn't hold our breath waiting for Stan any time soon.