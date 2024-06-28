This 6-Year-Old Avengers: Infinity War Clip Has Marvel Fans United
It was impossible to avoid the hoopla surrounding "Avengers: Infinity War" when it debuted in late April 2018. Upon release, it had the biggest opening weekend of all time, ultimately grossing over $2 billion — making it one of the highest-grossing films to ever be released. Beyond commercial receipts, the film emerged as a major fan favorite thanks in part to its shocking, rather upsetting finale. Six years later, the film is back in the conversation thanks to a pivotal scene, and no, it's not the scene where the motivated Thanos (Josh Brolin) snaps away some of our favorite characters.
The viral moment in question is when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) arrives in Wakanda, right when the Avengers are on the verge of being defeated by Thanos' army of Outriders and The Black Order. It's a pivotal moment that shows just how powerful the God of Thunder truly is in terms of leveling the playing field. When "Infinity War" came out, the scene stood as one of the best, and much of it has to do with Alan Silvestri's sweeping "Avengers" score. What makes the scene even better is how all the Avengers enthusiastically react to Thor's arrival, with a (powerless) Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) mocking Thanos' minions.
As expected, the initial post by X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, user @kirawontmiss went viral, amassing over 42 million views in just under 48 hours. "I still have goosebumps everytime i watch this scene," wrote user @royal_bobby24 in response to the scene. @jimkryjer deemed Thor's arrival as one of the greatest superhero entrances of all time, which we have a hard time disagreeing with.
Tons of fans think the Infinity War scene is peak Marvel
The "Avengers: Infinity War" scene is uniting the internet, making everyone reminisce on the most iconic moments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I know everyone loves when Captain America picks up Mjolnir, but this is the best moment of Infinity War/Endgame to me," shared X user @Mark_Trova. Many, like @_Abhinav_94, are remembering how great it felt to see the scene at their local multiplex, writing, "Watching it in the theater was next level."
Others are feeling nostalgic about that so-called era of "peak Marvel," which wrapped up with 2019's "Endgame." "Going from ['Infinity War'], to what marvel has become now is the biggest drop off in history," shared @drewbecozy. "Yeah, this was the coolest moment in their Version of Thor... And sadly, it was the last time he... and any other character was ever cool there," mused @Fenrirtheicewo1.
The fury surrounding the back-to-back releases of "Infinity War" and "Endgame" can't be understated, and it's fair to say that Marvel hasn't reached those peaks ever since those films were released. Luckily, major changes are coming to the MCU releases in 2024, making the future of the franchise extremely positive and hopeful. Thor would later return to the big screen in 2022's "Love and Thunder," which received mixed reviews from both fans and critics.
Why that Thor scene is so important
It's not surprising that Thor's entry is considered to be one of the greatest moments in the MCU. The scene is especially important as it's the first time the Avengers see the God of Thunder since "Age of Ultron." In the events between that pic and "Infinity War," Thor went on a little side quest with the Hulk, which formed the basis for 2017's "Ragnarok." Following Thor's threequel, the character ended up joining the Guardians of the Galaxy before making his way back to Earth with Rocket and Groot (voiced by Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, respectively).
In an interview with ComicBook.com, "Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi joked about how the Avengers don't really seem to care what Thor was up to before his return in "Infinity War." Hemsworth also joined in on the fun, saying, "It wasn't a single, 'What have you been up to? Hair looks different, you look good. You got a haircut.'" While that's true, the Avengers are obviously pleased that the powerful God showed up to help defeat Thanos — even though he would eventually fumble his encounter with the Mad Titan.
With the clip from "Infinity War" going viral, Hemsworth also jumped on the nostalgia train.
