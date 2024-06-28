This 6-Year-Old Avengers: Infinity War Clip Has Marvel Fans United

It was impossible to avoid the hoopla surrounding "Avengers: Infinity War" when it debuted in late April 2018. Upon release, it had the biggest opening weekend of all time, ultimately grossing over $2 billion — making it one of the highest-grossing films to ever be released. Beyond commercial receipts, the film emerged as a major fan favorite thanks in part to its shocking, rather upsetting finale. Six years later, the film is back in the conversation thanks to a pivotal scene, and no, it's not the scene where the motivated Thanos (Josh Brolin) snaps away some of our favorite characters.

Thor arriving to Wakanda was real cinema pic.twitter.com/KqaHSjRXcM https://t.co/xuMqJltZJe — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 27, 2024

The viral moment in question is when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) arrives in Wakanda, right when the Avengers are on the verge of being defeated by Thanos' army of Outriders and The Black Order. It's a pivotal moment that shows just how powerful the God of Thunder truly is in terms of leveling the playing field. When "Infinity War" came out, the scene stood as one of the best, and much of it has to do with Alan Silvestri's sweeping "Avengers" score. What makes the scene even better is how all the Avengers enthusiastically react to Thor's arrival, with a (powerless) Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) mocking Thanos' minions.

As expected, the initial post by X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, user @kirawontmiss went viral, amassing over 42 million views in just under 48 hours. "I still have goosebumps everytime i watch this scene," wrote user @royal_bobby24 in response to the scene. @jimkryjer deemed Thor's arrival as one of the greatest superhero entrances of all time, which we have a hard time disagreeing with.