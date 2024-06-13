Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shot Down Jerry Seinfeld's Controversial 'PC' Comments

Jerry Seinfeld just joined the chorus of older, wealthy comedians who say that you can't be "funny" anymore or make jokes because everything is too politically correct. His former "Seinfeld" co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has her own take on that complaint ... which is to say that she doesn't agree with Seinfeld's point of view, apparently.

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times where she opened up about some pretty dark topics — including her experience with cancer and the idea of death — Louis-Dreyfus addressed Seinfeld's recent comments after interviewer Lulu Garcia-Navarro brought it up. "Your former co-star Jerry Seinfeld recently made news for talking about political correctness in comedy," Garcia-Navarro asked. "I'm wondering, as a famous comedian yourself, what you think about that."

"If you look back on comedy and drama both, let's say 30 years ago, through the lens of today, you might find bits and pieces that don't age well," Louis-Dreyfus responded. "And I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn't mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result. When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness — and I understand why people might push back on it — but to me that's a red flag, because it sometimes means something else. I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don't know how else to say it."