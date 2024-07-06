What General Grievous From Star Wars Looks Like In Real Life

The Star Wars prequel trilogy depicts the Clone Wars, giving audiences a taste of the conflict between the Galactic Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems. One of the latter faction's key figures is General Grievous, one of the most ruthless Star Wars villains, who leads the Separatists' droid army in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." The character is known for his unique design highlighted by various cybernetic enhancements that make him a threatening opponent for the Jedi. But it isn't just his ability to wield four lightsabers at once that makes Grievous stand out; the general also has a commanding, menacing voice provided by Matthew Wood, a Lucasfilm sound editor who has worked on over 100 projects and been nominated for five best sound editing Oscars.

Despite those accolades, Wood told LRM Online that he's "an actor by trade," but before "Revenge of the Sith," his acting roles were only bit parts, such as Bib Fortuna in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." After "Revenge of the Sith," he's accumulated several credits across various movies, TV shows, and video games, so voicing Grievous allowed him to expand his résumé. However, Wood almost didn't get that opportunity, as one of the industry's most renowned thespians nearly portrayed the Separatist general.