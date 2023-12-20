How Batman & Harry Potter Saved Gary Oldman During His Darkest Moment

Gary Oldman is grateful for his Batman and Harry Potter gigs.

The London-born actor rose to prominence on the silver screen after appearing as Lee Harvey Oswald in Oliver Stone's "JFK." Oldman's career skyrocketed after the 1991 political thriller, with the actor finding starring roles in now-certified classics like "True Romance" and "Air Force One." A common thread between these films? They were shot in the United States, a country Oldman began to call home in the '90s.

But by the 2000s, several productions began to move abroad, leaving Oldman in an uncomfortable position. While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Oldman explained how, at 42, he was divorced and had custody of his then-young children. Since productions were shifting to countries like Hungary, Budapest, and Australia, the actor turned down roles because he wouldn't be able to spend much time with his kids. Then, two major franchises came calling. "Thank God for Harry Potter," he said. "I tell you, the two — Batman and Harry Potter — really, they saved me because it meant that I could do the least amount of work for the most amount of money and then be home with the kids."

Oldman spent most of the 2000s portraying Jim Gordon in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and Sirius Black in the billion-dollar-grossing Harry Potter franchise. A supporting player in both franchises, production for the Dark Knight films took place in London and the USA, and Harry Potter filming was conducted in the U.K. — far closer to America than other European destinations.