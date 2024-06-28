The Jessica Alba Action Movie Flop That Dominated Netflix's Charts

Critics might have found it unexciting, but audiences are turning to Netflix in droves to watch Jessica Alba's latest action movie, "Trigger Warning." The movie's Tomatometer rating sits at a 21% approval score, and yet viewers have logged in enough hours on the film to make it the most-watched film in America for June 27, per FlixPatrol. It also garnered 25.7 million views and 45.9 million hours watched for the week of June 23, per MovieWeb. The film was released on June 21.

The film features Alba as Parker, whose father, Harry (Alejandro De Hoyos), dies in what seems to be an accidental way. But Parker smells a rat and goes on a quest to uncover the truth about Harry's possible murder. Mayhem ensues as the pathway of chaos seems to lead Parker deep into layers of political corruption which continue to bedevil her hometown and tie important political figures working in it, all of whom keep warning Parker to keep her nose out of the past. But it's possible her father might have discovered a larger drug trade running in the city. Parker is determined to fix things, and since she's a Special Forces commander, the enemy will be lucky if they survive a day trying to chase her down, let alone an hour. At the top of the food chain, Ezekiel ("The Breakfast Club" star Anthony Michael Hall) waits for her.

While "Trigger Warning" is still pulling in fantastic streaming numbers, it's worth noting that audience members who have been leaving reviews on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are all saying the same thing about the film.