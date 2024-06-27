Homelander's Most Disturbing Moment On The Boys Was Totally Unscripted

Contains spoilers for Season 4 of "The Boys"

Season 4 of "The Boys" gives Homelander his most disturbing moment yet, and we have actor Antony Starr to thank for the gruesome debauchery. The moment occurs in episode 4, when the supe visits the Vought lab he grew up in and confronts Marty (Murray Farrow) for giving him the nickname "Squirt." To avenge his humiliation, Homelander orders Marty to pleasure himself in front of everyone and laughs maniacally before castrating the scientist with his laser eyes. That wasn't how the scene was originally envisioned, though — Starr's improvising forced some changes.

While speaking to TVLine about the scene, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that Homelander's sadistic, meme-worthy laugh wasn't in the original script. He was just supposed to blast his old tormentor and be done with it, but the actor chose to make the scene more terrifying and uncomfortable. "When Ant is playing that laugh, when I saw it in the dailies, I just was like, 'Jesus Christ, that could be the scariest I've ever seen Homelander, and I've seen hundreds of hours of Homelander film.' That to me was just such a terrifying and brilliant performance, and I would like to announce my campaign entitled Give That Guy an Emmy Already."

Although Marty is the primary subject of this scene, it has much more to do with Homelander's dark history. Starr believes that his character has understandable, albeit warped, reasons for removing Marty's member.