The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Midnight Express

Many movies have a hidden message to impart to audiences, some straightforward, some more subtle. The message of "Midnight Express," for example, is that unless you'd like to spend the best years of your life in a foreign prison, don't try to smuggle several pounds of illicit substances on your person across international borders. That's what happens to Billy Hayes (Brad Davis) in director Alan Parker's drama, and boy, does he pay the price. After several years of torture in a Turkish prison for attempting to fly to the United States with hashish bricks taped to his chest, he only narrowly escapes a life sentence.

Based on the memoirs of the real-life Billy Hayes, "Midnight Express" was a hit with general audiences and critics alike and is widely considered to be one of the best prison films of all time. It ended up earning six Academy Award nominations, including best picture, best director (Parker), and best supporting actor (John Hurt), and walked away with Oscars for best adapted screenplay (Oliver Stone) and best score (Giorgio Moroder).

Since "Midnight Express" came out back in 1978, several of its lead actors have since passed away, but there are a handful who are still with us, including Randy Quaid, Irene Miracle, and Paolo Bonacelli.