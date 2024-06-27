Who Are Those Chefs In The Bear Season 3, Episode 1 - Are They Real?

The wild ride that takes place in Carmy's head in "Tomorrow" picks up where Season 2 left off — specifically, in the immediate aftermath of Carmy's massive meltdown when he gets stuck in the walk-in fridge at The Bear during their inaugural service for friends and family. After screaming through the door about how his relationship with his girlfriend Claire (Molly Gordob) will stop him from achieving the career he wants — which she hears — Carmy is trapped as his staff carries on without him, and the next morning, he's alone in his restaurant and forced to re-evaluate everything. While he prepares what appears to be an entirely new menu, crafting so carefully that he becomes obsessive, Carmy wanders through his own recollections, remembering everything from the mentors who helped (and harmed) him to the most traumatic moments the Berzatto family has shared together — even showing scenes that haven't been a part of the series just yet.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jeremy Allen White said that he loved this episode's approach to the inner workings of Carmy's troubled psyche, saying, "It felt like walking around in somebody's mind. It felt very fresh and new. It felt very exciting in its structure and style. It felt different, while also being very much at the heart of the same tone as the show." The ambitious episode certainly sets the tone for Season 3, and it was pretty brilliant of showrunner, creator, and "Tomorrow" director Christopher Storer — alongside his co-writer Matty Matheson, who plays Neil Fak on the series as well — to include two real chefs in the story.

"The Bear" is streaming on Hulu now.