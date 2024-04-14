The Next MonsterVerse Movie Could Introduce The Kaiju That Killed A Godzilla

Now that "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" has blown up at the box office and "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" has been renewed for a second season, another big screen entry in the MonsterVerse seems all but guaranteed. Going back to the 2019 release of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" — a film that flopped both critically and commercially – it would have been hard to predict that the franchise would be two movies and an acclaimed series deeper just five years later, and doing better than ever.

Director Adam Wingard has already said that he's interested in another team-up between the two famous movie monsters, this time focusing more on Godzilla since Kong has been the focus of so much attention in the last couple of films. But he's also got ideas involving another Titan. In a recent interview with Discussing Film, Wingard teased a potential connection between the next MonsterVerse installment and one of Godzilla's most acclaimed films, "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah."

"I'll say this, one of my top Godzilla movies is 'Godzilla vs. Destoroyah,'" the director told the outlet. "The reason it's one of my favorite films is I don't think any other Godzilla movie, maybe outside of Minus One and the 1954 original, has ever hit such emotional highs." "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah" is certainly one of the Kaiju's most emotional films, in part because — famously — Godzilla dies at the end and also because it ties back to the events of the original 1954 film in some cool ways. But fans are probably more excited by the idea of Destoroyah himself making an appearance, as the popular villain hasn't been seen in a movie since his eponymous debut in 1995.