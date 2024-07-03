What Nosferatu Actors Look Like In Real Life

Back in 1922, German director F. W. Murnau had the madcap idea of (unofficially) adapting Bram Stoker's "Dracula," unknowingly creating one of the world's first horror masterpieces in the process. "Nosferatu" became a cultural phenomenon and is widely considered to be one of the best horror movies of all time.

In the titular role was Max Schreck, a relatively unknown German actor. Schreck would never become a superstar, but his turn as Nosferatu would become one of the most memorable key images of horror iconography that's still influential to this day. Of course, modern audiences may best remember Shreck through his archival appearance as Count Orlok on "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Shreck looks nothing like the devious Nosferatu, as the character is bald, and has a shriveled-up look. The villain's eyes pop and his fingers are coarse and elongated, making Shreck completely unrecognizable in the role. The actor stood at a whopping 6"3, making him the perfect choice for the tall vampire. Shreck died in 1936 at the age of 56, having set the visual tone for a genre of vampires going forward. Audiences eager to watch Shreck's performance won't have much trouble doing so, as the original "Nosferatu" is available to stream online for free.