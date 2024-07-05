Star Wars Characters You Didn't Know Died Off-Screen

There are thousands of named "Star Wars" characters — so many that it's difficult for most fans to keep track of even a fraction of them. Between the "Star Wars" movies, TV shows, comics, novels, video games, and encyclopedias, countless side characters have gotten full backstories, arcs, and dramatic deaths. It's become a core facet of the franchise that if you see a weird-looking guy in the background of a movie or show, they'll almost surely pop up in some other comic or video game — a phenomenon fans have dubbed the Glup Shitto Effect.

Because of how Jedi, Sith, droids, and aliens there are, not to mention the myriad differences between the current canon and the old Expanded Universe (now called "Star Wars" Legends), you'd be forgiven for losing a few character threads. The sheer quantity of "Star Wars" content available means that these minor players are constantly being brought back into the fold, and a good number of them have been killed off unceremoniously between projects. Such deaths are occasionally revealed after the fact in a story, but sometimes fans don't know until it's mentioned on some stray page of a character encyclopedia or RPG sourcebook.

Fortunately, we've done the hard work for you, tracking down some of the most prominent "Star Wars" characters you likely didn't know have died off-screen. It's also worth noting that we're sticking to the current canon for this, as dipping into the EU would bring too many random deaths to count.