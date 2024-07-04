What Is Corn-Plating? The Weird Origins & True Meaning Of A Controversial Insult

The English language is incredibly malleable, and the advent of the internet has introduced a host of new slang and phrases that go on to develop some greater meaning. And if you've been active on TikTok or X (formerly known as Twitter) lately, you may have seen a new term pop up in relation to media analysis — corn-plating. So what is corn-plating, and what does it say about the state of media literacy? Honestly, TikToker @pretendingtobehot breaks it down magnificently.

Corn-plating derives from an X post from @hourlydolores about the Disney movie "Encanto." They shared a screenshot of Dolores (Adassa) holding a plate of corn, with the caption, "I never realized she was holding a plate with corn in this scene." Suffice it to say, this isn't exactly an Easter egg one would've missed in "Encanto" because it's so inconsequential and seemingly meaningless. A response to that post from @yandhiisntreal is what really took it to another level, as they responded, "Y'all are running out of s*** to say about this movie I'm crying."

In essence, corn-plating refers to making an inconsequential observation about a piece of art. It doesn't necessarily matter that Dolores is holding corn, and a user just needed something to say because we all live and die by engagement these days. @pretendingtobehot points out how "corn-plating" came to the forefront from a more recent X post from @chaneIgogetit where they use it in relation to 2024's "Challengers" and how Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) understands German. As such, movie fans may be insulted if someone claims they're corn-plating about something because they're effectively stating how the person isn't saying anything significant. But is there more to this term than meets the eye (like the aforementioned plate of corn)?