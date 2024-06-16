Star Wars: What Is The Code Of The Sith & What Does It Really Mean?

There is no bigger threat to the "Star Wars" galaxy than the Sith. These dark side-users seek nothing but control, even if it comes at the subjugation of others and widespread death. They're cold, calculating, and one step ahead of their enemies more often than not, making them difficult for Jedi of any rank to stop. While they may seem to be more driven by the political power that can come from their dangerous powers, much like their light side enemies, even the most powerful Sith in the "Star Wars" universe adhere to a doctrine that dates back to the earliest days of the faction.

Qotsisajak, or the Code of the Sith, is a doctrine by which Sith conduct their lives and schemes. It says, "Peace is a lie, there is only passion. Through passion, I gain strength. Through strength, I gain power. Through power, I gain victory. Through victory, my chains are broken. The Force shall free me." The meaning behind it is that those who are strong and embrace the Force will gain power and glory over those who've failed to do so. It promotes the idea that the Sith are above all others thanks to their ambition, strength, and connection to the dark side, and that they must destroy the weak to remain as such.

The Code of the Sith finds its origin in the non-canon "Star Wars" Legends continuity, and is partially inspired by an infamous real-world literary work.