What Happened To Shemar Moore's Derek Morgan On Criminal Minds?

Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) was one of the most popular characters on "Criminal Minds" during his tenure on the program. A regular for 11 seasons, he works his way up from supervisory special agent to acting unit chief in the wake of Hotch (Thomas Gibson) stepping down. Eventually, Derek himself leaves the unit after he and his wife, Savannah (Rochelle Aytes), become parents to a newborn son, Hank Spencer Morgan. But it takes something major to make Derek realize what he really wants out of life.

During "A Beautiful Disaster," Derek is threatened by a mysterious unsub. It turns out to be Chazz Montolo (Lance Henriksen), father of Giuseppe Montolo (Robert Neary), a previous unsub who got killed after Derek arrested him, previously just another face added to his surprisingly high unsub kill count. He's taken off the case, but JJ Jareau (A.J. Cook) shares the information with Derek, and he nobly decides to head to a property where Chazz is hiding to offer himself up as a sacrifice. The team obviously isn't going to let him do that, though. Held hostage, Derek almost dies but manages to save himself.

After the team captures Chazz, Derek skedaddles to the hospital to watch Savannah give birth to Hank. The day's events are enough to encourage him to seek a more sedate line of work. But that doesn't mean he leaves his colleagues behind forever.