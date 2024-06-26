All American: The Real Reason Spencer James Actor Daniel Ezra Left The Series

The CW's "All American" is short one lead. April Blair's football drama has been experiencing a serious cast shakeup since "All American" main character Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) announced his departure from the show. Fortunately for fans of the series, Spencer wasn't abruptly written out because of some behind-the-scenes turmoil. Instead, Ezra and showrunner Nketchi Okoro Carroll are in full agreement about the exit, and the actor has confirmed that the decision to part ways was ultimately his.

"After making the difficult decision to leave 'All American,' my sole focus became completing the journey of the most life-affirming character I've ever played in the manner he deserves," Ezra told Deadline. "Thanks to Nkechi and the writers, I got my wish. Season 6 is 'Spencer's goodbye.' I'll miss him. I'll miss our cast and crew. I hope it's been as fun to watch him as it has been to play him."

As Ezra's statement suggests, "All American" Season 6 is effectively Spencer's swan song — and indeed, the season finale, "Victory Lap," sees him finally get drafted into the NFL after the previous episode crushed his dreams. However, he's not just suddenly disappearing into the bright lights after Season 6. Instead, he's set to return for a currently unknown number of Season 7 guest appearances.