Nosferatu Vs Dracula: Who Is Stronger, According To The Internet?

For over a century, Dracula has persisted as one of the most iconic characters (horror or not) in all of pop culture. While there are many bizarre international versions of Dracula out there, only one other copycat has come close to matching his influence — Count Orlok of the 1922 silent film, "Nosferatu." Some might even consider Orlok to be the best version of Dracula ever conceived, seeing as the production couldn't secure the rights to adapt Bram Stoker's "Dracula," so they pretty much just plagiarized the main points. Count Orlok (Max Schreck) took the place of Count Dracula, and the original movie remains a hallmark of cinema, offering the best of what German expressionism had to offer.

Of course, as comic book fans are all too familiar with, the question ultimately comes down to which character would win in a fight — Dracula or Orlok? Who is the stronger vampire? Considering Count Orlok is literally a rip-off of Dracula, it's safe to say they'd probably be pretty evenly matched for the most part, but there are some extenuating factors to consider.

Additionally, there have been numerous adaptations and interpretations of Count Dracula over the decades. For the purposes of clarity, we're only going to look at the classic Dracula from Bram Stoker's novel for this head-to-head match-up of the undead.