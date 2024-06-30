Star Wars' Deadliest Guns Are So Powerful They're Banned

The Star Wars universe has a sizable arsenal of famous weapons, from the lightsaber and electrostaff to the many iconic varieties of blaster. However, blasters aren't the only kind of gun that features prominently in the franchise. There are also slugthrowers — the in-universe name for weapons that fire physical projectiles — and disruptors, which are so powerful and brutal they're illegal in most parts of the galaxy.

At a glance, disruptors look very similar to any other kind of blaster. And while both are energy-based projectile weapons, disruptors have some key differences in canon. In essence, where a blaster bolt is more a concentrated burst of propulsive energy, a blast from a disruptor triggers a breakdown of matter on an atomic level, disintegrating whatever's in its path. As explained by Sabine Wren in "Star Wars Rebels," this quality made disruptors incredibly dangerous to use on starships. However, the reason that they were outlawed by the Empire and banned from use within the Rebel Alliance is more sinister.