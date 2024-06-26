Why Dunkin' Donuts' New Commercial Actress Looks So Familiar

Maia Reficco wasn't done with high school after "Do Revenge," as 2022 also saw her appear in the reboot of "Pretty Little Liars," subtitled "Original Sin." She plays Noa, a track star and juvenile delinquent who, alongside some other girls at her school, gets wrapped up in a mystery. Getting such a part was surely a full circle moment for Reficco, as she explained to Max, the platform for the series, how she loved the original "Pretty Little Liars." "Not only did I watch 'Pretty Little Liars,' but I was obsessed with it and I have receipts," she expressed. "I have had 'Ezria' written on my bed since I was 16," which was the ship name for Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding).

However, for Reficco, it was more than just joining a beloved franchise. It was a chance to bring some much-needed representation to the screen, as she told People, "Honestly, as a Latina and as a first Latina Liar ever, I think for me, my biggest priority was to represent my people and the stories that we're telling in the most accurate, responsible and respectful way I could." And the good times didn't end with "Original Sin," as "Pretty Little Liars" returned to Max in 2024 for Season 2, which this time was called "Summer School."

Much of the cast of the "Pretty Little Liars" reboot may look familiar, but now, Reficco is getting some extra airtime as a Dunkin'tern. Even if she doesn't love the lines being pitched in her big ad, at least it seems less stressful than getting spooky messages from "A."