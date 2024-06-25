The Notebook Star Gena Rowlands' Family Announced A Heartbreaking Health Update

One of Hollywood's most prolific and beloved actresses has been diagnosed with a heartbreaking health condition, as her family recently revealed.

Gena Rowlands — known for roles in projects like "A Woman Under the Influence," "Gloria," and perhaps her biggest mainstream film "The Notebook" — is suffering from Alzheimer's disease, as her son Nick Cassavetes revealed. (The younger Cassavetes, whose father John was also a famous director and who passed away in 1989, helmed "The Notebook.")

"I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she's had Alzheimer's," Cassavetes told Entertainment Weekly as he prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his beloved romance film. "She's in full dementia. And it's so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us." It's gutting to learn that Rowlands, who gave an achingly beautiful performance in her son's film as Allie Calhoun, is suffering from the same affliction that affected her iconic character. Still, Cassavetes told the outlet that he's proud of the movie and his mother's performance while considering its 20th anniversary: "It's always a shock to hear that as much time has gone by as it has, but it makes sense. I'm just happy that it exists. It seems to have worked and I'm very proud of it."