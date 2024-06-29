The Only Main Actor Still Alive From Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho

"Psycho" launched a thousand phobias of showers and dingy roadside motels when it premiered in 1960. Audiences ate up Alfred Hitchcock's proto-slasher, and the film went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year (behind "Spartacus") and the fifth-highest-grossing black-and-white film of all time. Its stars — Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, and John Gavin — all had sizable bodies of work outside of Hitchcock's thriller, although none of their films surpassed the popularity of "Psycho." But what happened to its actors in the decades since?

As the years have passed, its stars have, too. Perkins, who played serial killer and momma's boy Norman Bates in "Psycho" and its two sequels, died of AIDS-related complications in 1992. Character actor Martin Balsam, who played private investigator Milton Arbogast, died in 1996, and two more of the film's stars — Leigh and Gavin, who played Marion Crane and her boyfriend, Sam Loomis — died in 2004 and 2018, respectively. But one of the stars of "Psycho" also happens to be the sole survivor among the cast: Vera Miles, who plays Marion Crane's sister, Lila, is the only main actor from Hitchcock's 1960 hit who is still alive today.

"Psycho" fans will remember that Lila Crane doesn't enter the picture until after her sister, Marion, meets a shocking end in the shower of the Bates Motel. She becomes the film's new main character, as the rest of "Psycho" follows her and Sam's investigation into Marion's demise. Beyond "Psycho," Miles had a fruitful Hollywood career — both with and without Hitchcock.