Why Eric From A Quiet Place: Day One Looks So Familiar

The first two "A Quiet Place" movies explore a world that has already adapted to an alien takeover, one where humans need to stay absolutely silent lest they give away their location to the fearsome beasts. Now, audiences will see the timeline for "A Quiet Place" get filled in a little more clearly when "A Quiet Place: Day One" reveals what happened the first day the aliens arrived on Earth.

Much of the action centers on Sam (Lupita Nyong'o) fighting for her life in New York City, possibly the worst, noisiest place to be during this kind of invasion. Of course, Sam will interact with others who need to keep quiet to stay alive, including Eric, played by Joseph Quinn.

Quinn has ample credits to his name, but he's still finding new things to learn about his job as an actor, especially when working on a blockbuster horror franchise like "A Quiet Place." While speaking with CBS News about stretching his acting muscles in new ways for the flick, the actor said, "I think the challenge of it, for myself and Lupita, was to figure out ways to tell each other what to do and what not to do without any dialogue, which is great fun." Of course, anyone who's seen Quinn's previous performances knows he's not the kind of guy to run away from a challenge. Here are some of the other performances Quinn has given that audiences might be familiar with.